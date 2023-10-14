Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $377.97 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $274.97 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.65.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

