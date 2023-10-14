Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

