Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

