Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

