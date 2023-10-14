Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $103.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.