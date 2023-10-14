Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

