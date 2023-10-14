Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

