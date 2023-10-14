Financial Counselors Inc. Has $427,000 Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,074,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 101,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $69.28 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

