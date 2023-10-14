Financial Counselors Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

