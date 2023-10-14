Financial Counselors Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

