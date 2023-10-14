Financial Counselors Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

