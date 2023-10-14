Financial Counselors Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

GS opened at $309.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.73. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.07 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.