Financial Counselors Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

