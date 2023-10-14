Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

CAG stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

