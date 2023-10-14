Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

CVLY stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

