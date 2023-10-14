Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

