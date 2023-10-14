Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.49 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

