Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.87.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

