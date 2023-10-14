Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

