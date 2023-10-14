Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

