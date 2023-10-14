Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

