Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 530 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.