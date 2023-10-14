Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 562 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 345,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

