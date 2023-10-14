Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 848 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

