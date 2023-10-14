Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in CME Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 205.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 96,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 64,976 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

