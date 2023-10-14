Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 541.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 235,692 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 206.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 153,106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $933,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

