Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

NYSE MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

