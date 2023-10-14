First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 399.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4,319.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 1,072,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after buying an additional 823,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after buying an additional 690,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

