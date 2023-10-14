First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

