FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.59%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

