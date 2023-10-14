Forterra (LON:FORT) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 214 ($2.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

FORT opened at GBX 135 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.86. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of £287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

