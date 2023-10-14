Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOJCY shares. Danske downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

