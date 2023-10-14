Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $986.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.