FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Issued By B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Marcus has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a PE ratio of -97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marcus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marcus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is -175.00%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

