FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Increased by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Cinemark Trading Down 5.3 %

CNK opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Cinemark by 31.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

