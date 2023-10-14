FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Reduced by Zacks Research

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

IPG stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

