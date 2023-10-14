FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issued By KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

CMC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

