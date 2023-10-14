FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.53 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 38.70%.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
