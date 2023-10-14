FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

KSS stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 336,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

