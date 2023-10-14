FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

