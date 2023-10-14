Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.08 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average is $337.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

