General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $122.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. General Electric has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.