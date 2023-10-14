Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Financial Survey

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90% Immunovant N/A -63.02% -56.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ginkgo Bioworks and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 2 0 2.25 Immunovant 0 0 13 0 3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 106.46%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $36.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Immunovant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Immunovant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $325.95 million 10.72 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -2.35 Immunovant N/A N/A -$210.96 million ($1.93) -19.38

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Immunovant on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.