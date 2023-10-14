GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $59.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at $31,807,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 617,323 shares of company stock valued at $31,306,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 30.0% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 134.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 63,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

