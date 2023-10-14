Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.68. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 5.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 248,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

