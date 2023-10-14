Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Financial Contrast

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.24 million 1.54 $520,000.00 $0.06 20.58 Global Medical REIT $144.15 million 4.06 $19.14 million $0.32 27.92

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 262.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.95% 13.21% 2.97% Global Medical REIT 15.86% 4.01% 1.67%

Risk and Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

