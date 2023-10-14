Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

V opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.26. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

