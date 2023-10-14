Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $19,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the second quarter worth about $17,484,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grifols by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

