Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

