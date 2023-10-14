Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1,075.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

